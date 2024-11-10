Denzel Ward Earns Interesting Top 10 Rank

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to start the season as the franchise owns a 2-7 record heading into their Week 10 bye date.

While the offense has been blamed for much of the team’s struggles this season, the defense has been less than stellar at times, too.

That’s not been the case with defensive back Denzel Ward, according to PFF.

The X account PFF CLE Browns shared that Ward was the ninth-best corner in the league at preventing separation from the receivers he is covering, earning a 57.58 percent grade in that category.

9. Denzel Ward – 57.58% 🔒 Which defenders have prevented the most separation this season:https://t.co/6M1ji4rPLr — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 10, 2024

Overall, PFF has graded Ward’s performance this season as a 64.6 score, down slightly from his 69.6 mark in 2023.

Ward had been ranked among the top corners in the league until his most recent outings as the corner surrendered a touchdown to the Baltimore Ravens and a pair of scores to the Los Angeles Chargers in back-to-back weeks.

On the year, Ward allowed only 43.8 percent of the passes against him to be completed for 373 yards according to Pro Football Reference.

The cornerback is currently leading the league with 15 pass deflections through the team’s first nine weeks, and he has 16 combined tackles this season.

Ward has been open about his recent struggles, saying he needed to improve missing assignments during his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland will return to the field on November 17, hitting the road for a contest against the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns are seeking their first win over an NFC opponent this season.

