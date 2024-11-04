Denzel Ward Gets Honest About Blown Coverages On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ season continues to unravel, hitting a new low with their 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just when it seemed the team had found momentum after their stunning upset over Baltimore, two catastrophic defensive breakdowns allowed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to connect on long touchdown passes.

As the Browns (2-7) enter their bye week, questions loom over every aspect of the organization.

The defensive miscues have sparked internal dialogue about accountability.

In a recent postgame conversation, per News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice, cornerback Denzel Ward took responsibility for the blown coverages that led to the wide-open touchdowns.

“I just know I could be better at whatever facet it is,” Ward stated. “I could just be better to avoid a situation like that from happening. So that’s all I’m doing in the future. Just gotta be better. I’ll be better to avoid just leaving people wide open and able to make a play.”

#Browns CB Denzel Ward said you can put the two wide-open Chargers touchdowns caused by defensive miscommunication on him. "I just know I can be better." S Juan Thornhill disagreed and said it's not all on Ward. "I'm a safety, I'm supposed to communicate with him as well." pic.twitter.com/AjQMLjKelE — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 3, 2024

But safety Juan Thornhill offered a different perspective, pushing back against Ward’s self-blame.

He emphasized that defensive communication requires collective effort, particularly highlighting his own role as a safety in ensuring clear communication across the secondary.

“If you have one guy that doesn’t get it, it can result in a big-time touchdown,” Thornhill explained.

Thornhill’s message was clear: defensive breakdowns stem from team-wide communication issues rather than individual mistakes.

His response underscores a broader concern for the Browns – the need for better coordination and communication across all defensive players on the field.

Safe to say, the team must address these communication breakdowns if they hope to salvage anything from their increasingly difficult season.

