Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 3, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Denzel Ward Gets Honest About Blown Coverages On Sunday

Denzel Ward Gets Honest About Blown Coverages On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass while defended by Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season continues to unravel, hitting a new low with their 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just when it seemed the team had found momentum after their stunning upset over Baltimore, two catastrophic defensive breakdowns allowed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to connect on long touchdown passes.

As the Browns (2-7) enter their bye week, questions loom over every aspect of the organization.

The defensive miscues have sparked internal dialogue about accountability.

In a recent postgame conversation, per News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice, cornerback Denzel Ward took responsibility for the blown coverages that led to the wide-open touchdowns.

“I just know I could be better at whatever facet it is,” Ward stated. “I could just be better to avoid a situation like that from happening. So that’s all I’m doing in the future. Just gotta be better. I’ll be better to avoid just leaving people wide open and able to make a play.”

But safety Juan Thornhill offered a different perspective, pushing back against Ward’s self-blame.

He emphasized that defensive communication requires collective effort, particularly highlighting his own role as a safety in ensuring clear communication across the secondary.

“If you have one guy that doesn’t get it, it can result in a big-time touchdown,” Thornhill explained.

Thornhill’s message was clear: defensive breakdowns stem from team-wide communication issues rather than individual mistakes.

His response underscores a broader concern for the Browns – the need for better coordination and communication across all defensive players on the field.

Safe to say, the team must address these communication breakdowns if they hope to salvage anything from their increasingly difficult season.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Has 1 Word Response About Browns' Playoff Chances
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation