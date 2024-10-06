Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit Among Those Injured In Commanders Game

The Cleveland Browns have been among the least healthy teams for two years, and today’s game against the Washington Commanders is adding to that long list of injuries.

Throughout the game, as many as six players were hurt or came off the field with issues that needed to be attended to either on the sidelines or in the locker room.

After halftime, the Browns announced on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that both long snapper Charley Hughlett (rib) and cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) were ruled out of the contest.

Injury Updates | Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Charley Hughlett (rib) are out for the remainder of the game. Ogbo Okoronkwo is questionable to return with an illness. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 6, 2024

Hughlett was replaced by backup tight end Blake Whiteheart throughout the remainder of the game as the team’s long snapper.

Offensively, the Browns potentially suffered a fifth loss among their offensive line as starting center Ethan Pocic left the game with an injury, according to insider Tony Grossi’s X post.

Ethan Pocic to the locker room. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 6, 2024

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his press conference that Pocic would be sent for an MRI as he suffered a knee injury.

Further, analyst Kelsey Russo detailed two other players who left the Washington contest due to injuries or health issues.

Russo noted that safety Grant Delpit is being evaluated for a head injury while linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoaha was questionable to return due to cramping.

#Browns S Grant Delpit is being evaluated for a head injury. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (cramping) is questionable to return — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 6, 2024

Finally, ESPN analyst Daniel Oyefusi explained that edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo was questionable to return to the contest due to an illness.

Browns CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) has been ruled out. LS Charley Hughlett (ribs) has been ruled out. And LB Ogbo Okoronkwo (illness) is questionable. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 6, 2024

The Browns were beaten and beaten up against the Commanders, losing the contest 34-13 to drop to 1-4 on the season.

