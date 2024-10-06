Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Arrives To Browns Game In Interesting Outfit

Deion Sanders once said, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good,” and many players around the NFL take this quote to heart on a weekly basis when they show up to work on Sunday.

If Sanders’ adage is true, then Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is preparing to earn about a billion dollars on Sunday.

Owusu-Koramoah showed up ahead of the Browns’ Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders looking as regal as ever wearing a head-to-toe burgundy gown inspired by his Ghanaian heritage.

Owusu-Koramoah often wears African-inspired attire to games and has gotten plenty of recognition as one of the NFL’s most stylish players because of it.

He is proud of his heritage and previously ran a football camp for the youth in Ghana back in 2022.

The fourth-year linebacker out of Notre Dame has developed into an indispensable member of this defense and has already collected 34 tackles through four games, and if his Browns are going to put this 1-3 start behind them, it has to start Sunday against a hot Commanders team on a 3-game winning streak.

Perhaps wearing an outfit that resembles the Commanders’ team colors was a coincidence, or maybe Owusu-Koramoah is sending a message on his trip to the nation’s capital.

Either way, he is likely once again the best-dressed player in the NFL on this day, but we’ll see if that same swag can carry over onto the field to help his Browns get back in the win column.

