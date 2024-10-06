Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, October 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Arrives To Browns Game In Interesting Outfit

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Arrives To Browns Game In Interesting Outfit

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

Deion Sanders once said, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good,” and many players around the NFL take this quote to heart on a weekly basis when they show up to work on Sunday.

If Sanders’ adage is true, then Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is preparing to earn about a billion dollars on Sunday.

Owusu-Koramoah showed up ahead of the Browns’ Week 5 matchup with the Washington Commanders looking as regal as ever wearing a head-to-toe burgundy gown inspired by his Ghanaian heritage.

Owusu-Koramoah often wears African-inspired attire to games and has gotten plenty of recognition as one of the NFL’s most stylish players because of it.

He is proud of his heritage and previously ran a football camp for the youth in Ghana back in 2022.

The fourth-year linebacker out of Notre Dame has developed into an indispensable member of this defense and has already collected 34 tackles through four games, and if his Browns are going to put this 1-3 start behind them, it has to start Sunday against a hot Commanders team on a 3-game winning streak.

Perhaps wearing an outfit that resembles the Commanders’ team colors was a coincidence, or maybe Owusu-Koramoah is sending a message on his trip to the nation’s capital.

Either way, he is likely once again the best-dressed player in the NFL on this day, but we’ll see if that same swag can carry over onto the field to help his Browns get back in the win column.

NEXT:  Jayden Daniels Reveals That He Is A Fan Of 1 Browns Player
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on against the New York Jets in the first half of the preseason game against at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jayden Daniels Reveals That He Is A Fan Of 1 Browns Player

33 mins ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce Jack Conklin Among 7 Players Inactive List

38 mins ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI - Friday

Eric Metcalf Believes One Browns Star Has 'Checked Out' With Team

59 mins ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Zach Ertz Makes A Big Statement About Myles Garrett

1 hour ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals Frustrations With Browns Defense

2 hours ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Insider Reveals Browns Expect Jed Wills To Play Against Commanders

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Insider Reveals David Njoku's Status For Commanders Game

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Alex Wright #91 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NFL Fines Alex Wright For Hit On Gardner Minshew

18 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Jerome Ford #34 in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stat Shows How Browns Have Been Struggling With Penalties

18 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns pitches the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Notes Key Matchup To Watch In Browns Vs. Commanders

19 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Kay Adams attends The Netflix Cup, a live Netflix Sports event, at Wynn Las Vegas Golf on November 14, 2023 in

Kay Adams Believes The Browns Won't Challenge Commanders

20 hours ago

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 02: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Report: Browns Not Shopping Amari Cooper In Trade Talks

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball past Elijah Chatman #94 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reggie Langhorne Reveals His Concerns With Browns Offense

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Frustration With Browns Defense

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

1 day ago

browns helmet

Clay Matthews' Daughter Supports His HOF Bid With New Message

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares His Thoughts About Missing Games

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Nick Chubb's Practice

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

PFF Links Browns To Offensive Lineman In 2025 Draft

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Commanders Player Sends A Warning To Myles Garrett

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with Myles Garrett #95 before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Highlights The Challenge Browns' Defense Will Face Against Commanders

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Center Luke Wypler #56 of the Cleveland Browns prepares to make the snap during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Insider Reveals Browns Injury Report For Commanders Game

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Reveals His Honest Thoughts About The City Of Cleveland

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Has 'Decent Idea' Who Will Play LT Against Commanders

2 days ago

Browns Nation