Browns Nation

Saturday, August 30, 2025
Denzel Ward Has The Perfect Response To NFL Snub

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense relies heavily on shutdown coverage and veteran leadership in the secondary.

While some defensive stars capture headlines through flashy plays, others build their reputation through consistent excellence and quiet dominance.

When the latest NFL Top 100 players list was released, Browns fans immediately noticed a glaring omission.

Denzel Ward’s absence from the rankings sparked widespread disappointment.

However, Ward addressed the snub directly on social media with a message that reflected his perspective on external validation.

“I don’t search for the approval of man. But for the approval of the most high God. No man confirms who I am as a person or player. All Glory to God,” Ward wrote on X.

The numbers support Ward’s case for elite recognition.

He appeared in all 16 games during the 2024 season while posting 49 tackles and two interceptions.

His 19 passes defended led the entire NFL and tied for the most since 2022.

Pro Football Focus ranked Ward 10th among all cornerbacks with an 80.4 PFF coverage grade, topping both man and zone-match coverage in 2024.

That metric demonstrates his ability to consistently limit opposing receivers throughout the season.

Peer recognition often matters more than media rankings.

Elite receivers like Ja’Marr Chase have publicly identified Ward as the toughest cornerback they face.

His four Pro Bowl selections reflect the respect he has earned from coaches and players around the league.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz have built their defensive scheme around Ward’s ability to handle demanding man coverage assignments.

His mentorship of younger players and offseason preparation adds value that traditional statistics cannot capture.

