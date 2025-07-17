Denzel Ward Is Going Viral For Hilarious Video

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defensive backs in the business.

Denzel Ward is a force to be reckoned with in the secondary, and he’s going to stick to whoever he has to cover like a fly on the wall.

That’s why renowned content creator Haha Davis wanted to make the most of Ward’s ability to stay close to his player to record a hilarious video.

As shown by Jay Al No Capp on X, Ward hilariously chased Davis well outside of the gridiron and all the way into a grocery store.

Several NFL executives, coaches, and scouts just ranked Ward as the third-best cornerback in the league.

Oddly enough, that’s not much of a compliment anymore, as he was actually ranked No. 2 last year.

He trails only reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and young star Derek Stingley Jr. on that list, and he’s even ahead of fellow young stars like Trent McDuffie and Sauce Gardner, who just became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Ward gave up a couple of big plays last season, and he’s got to improve in terms of finishing plays to create turnovers.

But even though he’s not a flawless player, he’s second to none in the league when it comes to deflecting passes and disrupting every single throw that comes his way.

The Browns’ defense needs to bounce back after some regression last season, and Ward better be ready to chase down anyone all the way to the grocery store if needed.

