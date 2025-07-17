Versatile Browns Draft Pick Could Make Early Noise

The Cleveland Browns will most likely take a run-heavy approach to their offense again this season.

As such, and given their current roster, it made perfect sense to add another big-bodied blocker into the mix.

If that player also happened to have great hands for the passing game, even better.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to nab local star Harold Fannin Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Fannin enters the league after setting all types of records for a tight end in college football, and while he might not be given a huge role right out of the gate, Brandon Howard of CBS Sports believes he could make a big impact as a rookie:

“The fact that Fannin is more H-Back than tight end is exactly what will enable him to be on the field at the same time as David Njoku. In the passing game, Fannin gives the Browns a player who consistently gets open and knows how to settle into zones. In the run game, he’s a much better blocker than given credit for, and he can also give the Browns a carry or two out of the backfield as a ‘tendency-breaker.’ Though he’s not expected to contribute right away, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Browns explore his entire skill set as a result of their lack of weaponry on the outside,” Howard wrote.

Of course, David Njoku will still be at the top of the pecking order, but the Browns will deploy multiple two-tight-end sets this season.

They will most likely ease him into the fire, but it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to watch them give him more and more touches as the season progresses.

Fannin has already shown that he can handle a big workload, and his ability to create separation and keep piling up yards after the catch is remarkable.

Add a willingness to block combined with a strong technique, and he should be on the field early and often in his first year in the league.

The Browns are most likely going to give Njoku an extension before the start of the season, but even if they do, Fannin should be the team’s future at the position.

