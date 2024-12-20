Denzel Ward Is Leading The NFL In Impressive Stat

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 NFL season with one of the league’s best defensive trios, featuring Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, Martin “M.J.” Emerson, and Greg Newsome II.

Despite not replicating their successes in 2023, the Browns’ defensive backfield has been its most reliable unit through 14 games this season.

Cleveland currently is ranked as the 10th-best defense in the NFL against opposing quarterbacks, yielding just over 212 yards per game on average.

Some of that credit should be directed toward Ward.

Currently, the cornerback is leading the league with an impressive 19 pass breakups this season.

Ward ranks ahead of Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr as the Texans player has 17 pass deflections this season.

Cincinnati’s Cam Taylor-Britt (15) and Detroit’s Brian Branch (14) rank third and fourth, respectively, while New Orleans’ Alontae Taylor and Carolina’s Jaycee Horn are tied for fifth with 13 pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Reference, Ward is allowing slightly over 50 percent of the passes coming his way to be completed this season, a total that is similar to his stats from last year that helped him make his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Despite his successes, the 606 passing yards he’s allowed this season is the most of his NFL career.

Through seven seasons, Ward has notched 17 interceptions and defended 95 passes for the Browns.

Ward has also recorded 312 tackles while recovering six fumbles for the Browns.

Cleveland selected the 5-foot-11 cornerback in the 2018 NFL Draft with the No. 4 overall selection after his stellar career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

NEXT:

Duce Staley Has A Strong Belief About Nick Chubb Next Season