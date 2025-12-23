Denzel Ward Reacts To Pro Bowl Selection

The Cleveland Browns received some decent attention for the Pro Bowl this year, with several players being selected as alternates for the big game. But two Browns stars earned even higher honors.

Denzel Ward responded to being chosen for the Pro Bowl, stating just how grateful he is for the experience and how happy he is that people are noticing his hard work and skills.

“It means a lot. I’m grateful everybody respects my game,” Ward said, via Scott Petrak.

This isn’t the first time that Ward has received such respect, as this will be his fifth Pro Bowl selection. He has now passed Frank Minnifield for the most Pro Bowl honors by a Browns cornerback.

This is just further proof that Cleveland may have a lot of problems, but it also has one of the best defenses in the league.

As mentioned, other Browns players could be part of the Pro Bowl, too. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr., linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and Quinshon Judkins were chosen as alternates.

However, Judkins will not be partaking in the event after his season-ending injury during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The Browns have been desperate for stability in the lineup all year, mostly due to a number of unfortunate injuries.

Garrett and Ward are two of the most reliable stars on the team, and now they have Pro Bowl honors to prove it.

