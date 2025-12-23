2 Browns Players Get Selected For Pro Bowl Games

The Cleveland Browns have two of the best defensive players in all of football. As such, it only makes sense that they get the recognition they so clearly deserve. Considering that, it’s not much of a surprise to hear that, despite the bad season and the losses, two Browns stars will still get the nod to make the Pro Bowl Games.

According to team insider Daryl Ruiter, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward will represent the team in the festivities:

“Browns DE Myles Garrett and CB Denzel Ward have been selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. Garrett was voted a starter,” Ruiter posted on X.

S Grant Delpit (special teamer), TE Harold Fannin Jr., RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Carson Schwesinger were selected as alternates — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 23, 2025

Ward might be one of the most underrated players in all of football. He’s a true lockdown corner, and there’s no one better in the game when it comes to breaking up passes.

While he doesn’t get the same media coverage as the likes of Patrick Surtain II, he might actually be a top-three cornerback in the game. Only Surtain and Derek Stingley Jr. might be ahead of him right now.

As for Garrett, he might be the greatest pass rusher of his generation. He’s one sack away from setting a new single-season record, and he’s the clear-cut favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year honors this season. It’s a shame that the Browns’ season didn’t go the way they planned, especially considering how well Garrett and Ward played and how solid the defense was for the most part.

At least, they seemed to find some valuable pieces to build the roster around, and they should fare much better after making a couple of tweaks in the offseason.

