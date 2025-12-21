Kevin Stefanski Reveals Big Injury Update About Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins was having a rookie season to remember for the Browns, emerging as one of the few bright spots in a year otherwise marked by struggles, frustration, and growing fan concerns. His speed, vision, and playmaking ability had quickly made him a key contributor to the offense.

That promising season took a dramatic turn on Sunday when Judkins suffered a serious leg injury in the second quarter after being tackled on a short reception from Shedeur Sanders. The injury was severe enough that Judkins had to be carted off the field, leaving fans and teammates anxious about his condition.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update, revealing that Judkins had fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle, confirming the worst fears about the severity of the injury.

Judkins’ absence will be a major blow to the Browns’ offense and a difficult challenge for the team as they navigate the remainder of the season.

“Quinshon fractured his fibula. Obviously, very disappointed for the young man, but he will bounce back. I have zero doubt about that. Obviously, you never wanna see that with any of our guys,” Stefanski said.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Quinshon Judkins has a dislocated ankle and broken leg. pic.twitter.com/JNpMtKZCmC — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 21, 2025

Judkins’ absence is not just a personal setback but also a significant loss for a Browns offense that has struggled for consistency this season.

Judkins had provided playmaking ability both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, helping to stretch defenses and create opportunities for the passing game.

Without him, the Browns will need other offensive weapons to step up for the final games, putting added pressure on Shedeur Sanders, Harold Fannin Jr., and the receiving corps.

