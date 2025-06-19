Browns Nation

Thursday, June 19, 2025
Insider Believes 1 Browns Rookie Is Being ‘Overlooked’

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Four Cleveland Browns signal callers are vying for the starting role.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders has dominated headlines since arriving as a fifth-round selection.

His celebrity connections and social media presence have made him one of the league’s most recognizable rookies before taking a single snap.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel continues working in relative obscurity despite being drafted two rounds earlier.

The lack of attention surrounding Gabriel has caught the eye of those following the competition closely.

NFL insider Tony Grossi believes this dynamic might be misleading.

“I just think [Dillon] Gabriel is overlooked because of the massive shadow that Shedeur [Sanders] casts. I think people are overlooking there’s another quarterback that the Browns rated higher than him, so be prepared if you see that guy play before Shedeur because they like him a lot,” Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland.

Gabriel’s draft position tells a different story than the media narrative suggests.

While Sanders commands attention through jersey number debates and celebrity appearances, Gabriel maintains focus on football fundamentals.

His 5-foot-11 frame doesn’t fit the traditional NFL quarterback mold, yet those within the organization praise his composure and leadership qualities.

Gabriel’s extensive college experience spans multiple major programs, including UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

That journey through different systems and coaching philosophies could prove valuable as he adapts to professional football.

His ability to transfer successfully multiple times demonstrates mental toughness and adaptability.

The psychological advantage of developing without constant media scrutiny might benefit Gabriel as the competition intensifies.

While external focus remains on Sanders, Gabriel may be positioning himself as the surprise winner of this quarterback battle.

Browns Nation