Denzel Ward’s Injury History Continues To Be A Concern

The Cleveland Browns head into another game without their top cornerback, Denzel Ward.

However, this seems to be the norm with him since coming into the NFL.

Ward has a long history of injuries during his NFL career.

While the history is known, it’s becoming a concern with his latest injury.

So what’s going on with the former first-round draft pick that’s a cause for concern?

Ward Has Yet To Clear The NFL Concussion Protocol

With concussions being a major concern, Ward’s concussion during week five still hasn’t seen him clear the NFL concussion protocol.

Denzel being in week 3 of concussion protocol and still not being cleared is concerning given his history with concussions #Browns — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 27, 2022

However, the biggest concern is how this concussion is his third documented one since coming to the NFL.

His first two concussions came back in December 2018, meaning there’s nearly a four-year gap between recorded concussions.

While it’s been four years since his last recorded concussion, the fact he isn’t able to pass the NFL’s protocols is a major problem.

This might signal a deeper problem from his latest concussion.

With there is nothing new coming out about his concussion, fans can only hope for the best with him.

However, after the Tua Tagovailoa concussion this season, any head injury is raising eyebrows this season.

While the Dolphins QB cleared protocols after three weeks, Ward still hasn’t.

This could mean his concussion is far worse than the one many witnessed with Tua.

With his history of concussions, and other injuries during his career, he might take things slow to ensure a full recovery.

While he’s out against the Bengals, everyone hopes he has a full and speedy recovery from his dangerous injury.