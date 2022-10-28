Greg Newsome Comments On Bengals Not Having Ja’Marr Chase

The Cleveland Browns defense has one less threat to cover when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night.

While the news helps the Browns, Greg Newsome has his own thoughts about the Ja’Marr Chase injury.

With the Browns needing a win on Monday night, what did Newsome say about Chase being out against them?

Newsome Realizes Bengals Are Still Hungry For A Win

To Newsome, he knows it doesn’t matter who’s playing, the other team still wants to win.

#Browns Greg Newsome on what it means that the #Bengals won’t have Ja’Marr Chase pic.twitter.com/D7k1Oz9Fop — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 28, 2022

He knows it’s on the next guy to step up and fill the void left by the Chase injury.

However, this doesn’t make him complacent, as it doesn’t matter which player is filling the role Chase leaves open with his injury.

The comments of Newsome serve as a learning experience for the Browns’ defense.

With his words of wisdom, his teammates shouldn’t take the remaining Bengals’ receivers lightly.

While he won’t doubt the abilities of his opponent’s receivers, it’s up to his teammates to do the same.

Boyd And Higgins Are Still Threats In Bengals Passing Game

While Chase is out, Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense still have Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Both are these players are tied for the second most receiving yards on the Bengals roster with 455.

That makes them an equal threat in the passing game, something Newsome clearly sees ahead of their game.

With Newsome focusing on whoever he must defend, the Browns must now game plan for Boyd and Higgins.

If they don’t, then Newsome’s effort, no matter who he must defend, won’t be enough to stop the Bengals.