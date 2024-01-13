Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

By

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: DeSean Jackson attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

 

The moment that Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting for has finally arrived – playoff game day.

The 11-6 Browns will take on the 10-7 Houston Texans in the Wild Card round and first game of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs.

It’s a game of the young vs. the old, as the Texans are being led by the youngest quarterback in the playoffs, CJ Stroud (22), while the Browns are being led by the oldest, Joe Flacco (38).

There’s a 16-year age differential between the two, marking one of the biggest in NFL history.

While Flacco is still in the league and thriving, one of his fellow 2008 draft class alums, DeSean Jackson, announced his retirement earlier this year.

However, seeing Flacco’s success on the field has Jackson reminiscing about days of old and, jokingly, talking about making a comeback to play with Flacco for one last hurrah (via Up & Adams on Twitter.)

It’s hard not to be impressed with how Flacco’s been playing since joining the Browns just over midway through the regular season.

In just five games with the team, Flacco has thrown for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns and has gone 4-1 as the starter.

While Flacco has also thrown eight interceptions, a number he’ll have to reduce if the Browns want to win in the playoffs, the offense has looked leaps and bounds better with him under center.

Flacco had one of his best performances of the season against the Texans in Week 16 when he threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant victory.

However, that win came when Houston was without CJ Stroud, so all bets are off as the two teams square up today at NRG Stadium in Houston.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

10 mins ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Explains Why He Doesn't Love the Texans Against the Browns

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

PFF Shows Browns Chances To Win The AFC In 2023

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Before Playoff Duel With Texans

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Predictions For 2023 Wild Card Game Between Browns at Texans

19 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Defense Broke 14-Year NFL Record In 2023 Season

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Analyst Picks Browns Play As One Of The Best Of The 2023 Season

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Gets Notable Honor From PFT Following 2023 Regular Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

2 Browns Figures Enter Texans Game With Undefeated Records

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Myles Garrett Notable Honor For 2023 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Could Be Without 7 Players For Texans Game

2 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Rule Out Key Defensive Back For Playoff Game Against Texans

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Nick Saban

Browns Send Goodbye Message To Legendary Coach Nick Saban

2 days ago

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFT Gives Kevin Stefanski Notable Honor For This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Insider Mentions Main Focus For Texans' Defense Against Browns

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To Joe Flacco Being On Legendary NFL Playoff List

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

3 days ago

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

No more pages to load