DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

The moment that Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting for has finally arrived – playoff game day.

The 11-6 Browns will take on the 10-7 Houston Texans in the Wild Card round and first game of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs.

It’s a game of the young vs. the old, as the Texans are being led by the youngest quarterback in the playoffs, CJ Stroud (22), while the Browns are being led by the oldest, Joe Flacco (38).

There’s a 16-year age differential between the two, marking one of the biggest in NFL history.

While Flacco is still in the league and thriving, one of his fellow 2008 draft class alums, DeSean Jackson, announced his retirement earlier this year.

However, seeing Flacco’s success on the field has Jackson reminiscing about days of old and, jokingly, talking about making a comeback to play with Flacco for one last hurrah (via Up & Adams on Twitter.)

It’s hard not to be impressed with how Flacco’s been playing since joining the Browns just over midway through the regular season.

In just five games with the team, Flacco has thrown for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns and has gone 4-1 as the starter.

While Flacco has also thrown eight interceptions, a number he’ll have to reduce if the Browns want to win in the playoffs, the offense has looked leaps and bounds better with him under center.

Flacco had one of his best performances of the season against the Texans in Week 16 when he threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant victory.

However, that win came when Houston was without CJ Stroud, so all bets are off as the two teams square up today at NRG Stadium in Houston.