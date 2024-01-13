Browns Nation

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

By

Phil Dawson with guitar
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It doesn’t feel like that long ago when Browns fans had the privilege of watching Phil Dawson, arguably the best kicker in Cleveland Browns history.

During his 14-year tenure with the Browns, Dawson set franchise records for most field goals made in a row and most field goals made in a game, not to mention he ranks seventh all-time in terms of accuracy in the NFL.

Since retiring in 2019, Dawson has moved back to Austin, Texas, which is where he played college football for the Texas Longhorns.

While Dawson loves the Lonestar State, he took to Twitter and didn’t mince words in terms of who he’s supporting in the upcoming playoff matchup between his former team, the Browns, and his current state of residence, the Houston Texans.

“Hey CLE! Let me be the first to welcome you to the great state of TEXAS. You will not meet anyone that loves TX more than I do. With that said, I give you permission to take over my state for 3 hours tomorrow. Here we go Brownies, here we go!” Dawson said.

It should come as no surprise that Dawson is voicing his support for the Browns, a team that he dedicated nearly a decade and a half of his life to.

It also shouldn’t come as any surprise that Dawson’s support means the world to Browns fans, players, and personnel.

After all, he’s one of the greatest kickers in franchise history, if not NFL history.

Since his departure, the team has gone through nearly as many kickers as quarterbacks.

However, they seem to have found a winner with their current kicker, Dustin Hopkins.

Hopkins has had an outstanding year for the Browns, making 33-36 attempts, including a perfect 8-8 from beyond 50 yards.

Unfortunately, Hopkins is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained several weeks ago and isn’t expected to play in today’s matchup, which leaves the kicking game in the hands of youngster Riley Patterson.

