Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Addresses His Lack Of Connection With Amari Cooper

Deshaun Watson Addresses His Lack Of Connection With Amari Cooper

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Since 2022, the Cleveland Browns have had high hopes that their pairing of Deshaun Watson with Amari Cooper would yield one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the league.

Injuries and off-the-field issues have limited Watson’s ability to play over the past two seasons in Cleveland, but Cooper has finished each of his first two years in Cleveland with over 1,000 receiving yards.

To start the 2024 regular season, neither player has excelled, but the combination especially has not clicked.

Watson has targeted Cooper 17 times in two games, and the receiver has hauled in only five of those passes for 27 yards.

Despite the lack of production, Watson still believes that the connection will finally emerge this season.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared Watson’s thoughts on his lack of a connection with Cooper thus far, suggesting that the defensive schemes have hampered their ability to connect through the first two contests.

“It’s part of the game,” Watson said, adding, “We never lose faith in each other. It’s a long season and we’ve just to continue to work and figure it out, but when we do get it to click, it’s going to be exciting for both of us.”

The quarterback looked better in the team’s second contest against Jacksonville, upping his completion percentage above 64 percent for the game by completing 22 of 34 passes for 186 yards.

Cooper caught three passes of Watson’s passes for just 11 yards on the afternoon.

Watson connected with the team’s newest wide receiver – Jerry Jeudy – five times for 73 yards in the 18-13 victory, showing promise that when he and Cooper can finally connect, the results should be impressive.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Updates David Njoku's Status For Giants Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On 1 Former College Teammate

2 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Denzel Ward Suggests His Workload Will Increase Against Giants

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Updates David Njoku's Status For Giants Game

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Does Not Hold Back About Deshaun Watson

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Gave Honest Assessment Of His Performance

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement About His Stats

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Explains Why Giants Game Is A 'Must-Win' Situation

4 hours ago

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Browns Are Committing So Many Penalties

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Alex Wright #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates breaking up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What He Saw On Third Down Pass Against Jaguars

13 hours ago

footballs

Analyst Reveals Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 3

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes Giants Record Is 'Misleading'

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Send A Clear Message About Playing In Week 3

19 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot

19 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Handford Dixon Names Best Browns WR So Far This Season

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the second quarter of the the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Questions Why Some Fans Are Rooting Against The Browns

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Denzel Ward Has Been This Season

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Shares His Thoughts About Amari Cooper's Performance

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Jerome Ford Set Speed Mark In Week 2

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Signed By Chiefs

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Reveals 1 Player 'Rose To The Occasion' In Week 2

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Believes Browns Rallied Around Deshaun Watson After Week 1 Debacle

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics

2 days ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Game Plan Sunday

2 days ago

Browns Nation