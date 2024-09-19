Kevin Stefanski Updates David Njoku’s Status For Giants Game

In the season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns lost more than just the game.

Cleveland’s starting tight end David Njoku – who had four catches for 44 yards in the contest – left the game early as he suffered a high-ankle injury.

Njoku missed last week’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the 6-foot-4 tight end also was not placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list, an injury designation that would have kept Njoku shelved for at least four weeks.

Originally, Stefanski ruled that Njoku’s injury would be a week-to-week diagnosis as to whether he would play, giving fans hope that the tight end could miss only one game and be ready to return to action.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared the latest assessment of Njoku on X, and Stefanski appears ready to play without the talented receiver this weekend against the New York Giants.

“Kevin Stefanski did not rule David Njoku out for this week’s game, he said it was ‘unlikely’ that he would play,” Greetham wrote on X.

Njoku had a breakout season last year for the Browns, earning his first Pro Bowl berth.

The athlete finished with the team’s most receptions in 2023, catching 81 passes for 882 yards and a team-best six receiving touchdowns.

Njoku looks to be ready for another big year this season in the team’s new-look offense that features three- and four-receiver sets.

The tight end is the best pass-catching option at the position for the Browns, and his absence leaves a void in the offense for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

