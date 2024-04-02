Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 2, 2024
New Browns RB Reveals He’s Been Working Out With Nick Chubb

By
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

No matter who you are, working out with Nick Chubb is never a bad idea.

New Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines has spent some time doing just that with Chubb this offseason.

Hines appeared on “Up & Adams” and talked about his developing relationship with his new teammate.

Both Hines and Chubb suffered devastating leg injuries this past year.

Hines’ came from a jet ski incident over the summer while Chubb went down with a gruesome injury early in the season.

Hines revealed that both Chubb and he went through some rehab together.

“I’ve seen him already, we’ve done some rehab together, so it’s great. I’m excited for what he brings, I’m excited for Jerome Ford and all the other backs. I’m excited to just go in and try to complement those guys,” Hines said.

Hines and Chubb already had a bit of a bridge in terms of mutual relationships before this.

Hines played with the younger cousin of Nick, Bradley Chubb, during their time together in college at North Carolina State.

Both Nick and Nyheim were also taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, albeit two rounds apart.

Both backs are looking for comeback stories in 2024 with the Browns.

Chubb just being able to play again is a win by itself considering the hit he took last season.

The same can be said for Hines, who had his career threatened last summer.

Certainly those two will have plenty to discuss, rehab-related or not, as they gear up for next season.

Rocco Nuosci
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Browns Nation