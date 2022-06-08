Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Appears To Respond To NY Times Article

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As Cleveland Browns fans are well aware, The New York Times Jenny Vrentas wrote an article about Deshaun Watson today.

That article provided more information than Browns fans have seen or heard in months.

It was a well-vetted piece that reported that Watson sought out massage therapy from at least 66 different women in a 17-month timeframe.

While Watson was not charged with any criminal wrongdoing, the article raises questions about how the grand jury proceedings were handled with regular communication between Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, and the Harris County District Attorney’s office, and the plaintiffs’ attorney was never present and not given the same access.

Moreover, there is a troubling assertion that the Houston Texans were involved because they provided a venue and a nondisclosure agreement.

Watson has not spoken publicly to the media since the press conference in late March introducing him as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

He did take to social media after The New York Times article broke.

 

What Watson Said

He appears to be listening to a song called “Rich Off Pain” which he references in his Instagram story.

Watson then writes:

“See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply
But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

 

What Does It Mean?

No one really knows what Watson means, but we can gather from the words he typed that he does not feel as though he committed any wrongdoing.

Either he really believes that to be true, or that is his defense amid the mounting chaos.

 

Did The Browns Know All Of This?

The Browns have asserted that they did their due diligence.

Did that process reveal all the information in today’s article?

We don’t know that either.

 

What About The NFL?

The NFL has been radio silent.

A few days ago, we heard that their investigation concluded.

Did they have all of this information?

If not, could the investigation be re-opened?

It is really hard to see how the Browns and Watson can focus on football beginning next week at mandatory minicamp with all of this going on.

The issues are nowhere near being resolved.

 

