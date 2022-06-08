Deshaun Watson Appears To Respond To NY Times Article

As Cleveland Browns fans are well aware, The New York Times Jenny Vrentas wrote an article about Deshaun Watson today.

That article provided more information than Browns fans have seen or heard in months.

It was a well-vetted piece that reported that Watson sought out massage therapy from at least 66 different women in a 17-month timeframe.

While Watson was not charged with any criminal wrongdoing, the article raises questions about how the grand jury proceedings were handled with regular communication between Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, and the Harris County District Attorney’s office, and the plaintiffs’ attorney was never present and not given the same access.

Tuesday's article from @JennyVrentas reveals that Deshaun Watson's lawyer communicated regularly with prosecutors before the grand jury proceedings. Attorney Tony Buzbee feels "duped" by the news. https://t.co/3OqkDchcin — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 8, 2022

Moreover, there is a troubling assertion that the Houston Texans were involved because they provided a venue and a nondisclosure agreement.

Deshaun Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. Some of these women, speaking publicly for the first time, described experiences that undercut his insistence he was only seeking professional massage therapy: https://t.co/QezN8ucAHU — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

Watson has not spoken publicly to the media since the press conference in late March introducing him as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

He did take to social media after The New York Times article broke.

What Watson Said

He appears to be listening to a song called “Rich Off Pain” which he references in his Instagram story.

Watson then writes:

“See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply

But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah.”

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson just posted a picture on his Instagram story of him listening to a song called “Rich Off Pain” following a @nytimes report today which said Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. pic.twitter.com/4HunkdZCYK — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) June 7, 2022

What Does It Mean?

No one really knows what Watson means, but we can gather from the words he typed that he does not feel as though he committed any wrongdoing.

Either he really believes that to be true, or that is his defense amid the mounting chaos.

Did The Browns Know All Of This?

The Browns have asserted that they did their due diligence.

Did that process reveal all the information in today’s article?

The wildest part about Deshaun Watson having 66 massage therapists in 18 months is that the Browns Organization said they did all their due diligence on his case and felt comfortable giving him that money. Lol. You heard 66 therapists and said “hmm that’s normal?” …. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) June 8, 2022

We don’t know that either.

What About The NFL?

The NFL has been radio silent.

Keep in mind Calvin Ridley got a full year suspension for a $1500 bet.@NFL anything less than 2 years for Deshaun Watson is an absolute joke. — Bills Run Deep (@BillsRunDeep2) June 6, 2022

A few days ago, we heard that their investigation concluded.

Did they have all of this information?

If not, could the investigation be re-opened?

It is really hard to see how the Browns and Watson can focus on football beginning next week at mandatory minicamp with all of this going on.

The issues are nowhere near being resolved.