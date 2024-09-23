Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Giants’ Loss

The Cleveland Browns were outplayed in nearly every aspect of the team’s 21-15 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones outdueled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and New York finished with 340 offensive yards while Clevland mustered its season-worst showing of 217 offensive yards in Week 3.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett – who reaggravated his foot injury during the team’s loss – did not hold back his thoughts after the game.

The Browns’ X account shared Garrett’s post-game press conference as the defender revealed his thoughts about the team’s poor performance.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” Garrett said, adding, “Excuses don’t win us games, so I’m going to continue to do recovery, treatment, everything that I’m required and more, and be out there and be the player that we need.”

LIVE: Myles Garrett speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/tesLG9A1oW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 22, 2024

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed in his post-game remarks that Garrett would undergo an MRI this week to examine the lingering foot issue he’s experiencing.

Garrett finished just one tackle on the afternoon in limited action against the Giants.

His absence was felt when Garrett was not on the field.

New York scored touchdowns in three of the team’s four red zone trips, all of which came in the first half against Cleveland.

The Browns were able to keep New York from scoring in the second half, but the 21-7 halftime deficit was too much for Cleveland to overcome.

Cleveland and Garrett will look to rebound next week as the team travels to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why Jack Conklin Was Unavailable For Giants Game