Browns Nation

Saturday, January 25, 2025
Report: Browns Met With Top QB At Shrine Bowl

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns are in a position to select a new potential franchise quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft and give fans hope that they can finally put the Deshaun Watson situation in the rearview mirror despite his $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years.

The Browns and the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick, have significant homework to complete before April’s draft to assess whether one of the top two quarterbacks in this draft deserves to be a top-two selection.

A recent report confirmed that Cleveland met with one of the top QBs at the Shrine Bowl.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport recently wrote an article that while he won’t be playing in the Shrine Bowl, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is there anyway meeting with teams, including the Browns, Titans, and New York Giants, who have the third overall pick.

“Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in attendance for the East-West Shrine Bowl, but he won’t participate in practice or the game. Sanders met with teams yesterday including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants,” Davenport said.

Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are far and away the top two quarterback prospects in this draft, and selecting one of them could go a long way toward restoring hope in a fanbase that has every reason to be apathetic right now.

Many are concerned that Sanders’ father, Deion, might try to influence him against joining certain organizations.

However, if the family supports Shedeur’s decision to come to Cleveland, he could hopefully put an end to the ongoing cycle of Browns starting quarterbacks.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation