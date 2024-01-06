Deshaun Watson Details How Browns’ Culture Has Changed

The Cleveland Browns are no longer the butt of a joke.

This roster has fought hard to turn the narrative around, putting the team first and foremost and doing whatever it takes to get some wins.

Recently, Nathan Segura asked Deshaun Watson about this culture shift and his thoughts on how the season has gone for the team, and his response was pretty self-explanatory.

Watson stated that ever since the start of OTAs, the team has stuck together like a unit, hanging out even outside of the locker room, and fighting together for the same goal.

“This is what Cleveland is all about, and we are setting a tone,” Watson said.

The talented quarterback praised Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry for establishing that culture in the locker room, also lauding every single one of the players, because some of the guys who weren’t supposed to play have had to step up and have done a great job.

The Browns currently have 11 starters on the Injured Reserve (IR) list, yet this team has never backed down or made up any excuses.

Their ‘next-man-up’ mentality has kept the wheels in motion, regardless of who’s playing and who isn’t.

You can see that they’re all pushing towards the same goal and that they all know that this is bigger than any of them.

Not many pundits believed in them at the beginning of the season, and things only got worse when they lost Nick Chubb and Watson.

Yet, here they are, sitting on an 11-5 record and a postseason berth and looking like a legitimate dark horse to go the distance.