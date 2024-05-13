Javion Cohen Named To PFF’s List As Player To Watch

The Browns wrapped up their rookie minicamp Sunday, closing out the second phase of the offseason with several first-time players.

As expected, Cleveland signed nine undrafted free agents to their roster before or during the training exercises.

One name that is garnering a lot of attention is former Miami offensive lineman Javion Cohen.

According to PFF writer Thomas Valentine, Cohen is the one undrafted free agent to watch in Cleveland this offseason.

The writer – who covered one player on all 32 NFL teams – noted that the Browns “have a habit” of drafting or signing young offensive linemen and developing those into quality NFL players.

With such a strong record of developing linemen, Cohen signed with the right team according to Valentine.

It’s the second time this month that Cohen has been named to a list of undrafted free agents that are expected to push for roster spots.

NFL analyst Ryan Fowler named Cohen to his list of players who can make the final 53-man roster.

A few UDFAs I expect to push for a roster spot this summer: • WR Jalen Coker (CAR)

• DB Chigozie Anusiem (WSH)

• DL Gabe Hall (PHI)

• S Beau Brade (BAL)

• WR Cole Burgess (CIN)

• IOL Javion Cohen (CLE)

• IDL Pheldarius Payne (HOU)

• WR Joshua Cephus (JAX)

• DB Miles… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) May 1, 2024

In 2023, Cohen posted a 75.8 pass-blocking grade with the Hurricanes.

Before transferring to Miami, Cohen played at Alabama for two seasons.

In addition to Cohen, the Browns signed North Dakota State athlete Jalen Sundell as an undrafted free agent this week.

Cleveland has prioritized the lines – both offensive and defensive – under GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Browns took three linemen: second-round draft pick Michael Hall Jr., third-round selection Zak Zinter, and seventh-round choice Jowon Briggs.

Currently, the Browns have 14 offensive linemen on their roster heading into the third phase of the offseason program.

