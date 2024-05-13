Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Javion Cohen Named To PFF’s List As Player To Watch

Javion Cohen Named To PFF’s List As Player To Watch

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Browns wrapped up their rookie minicamp Sunday, closing out the second phase of the offseason with several first-time players.

As expected, Cleveland signed nine undrafted free agents to their roster before or during the training exercises.

One name that is garnering a lot of attention is former Miami offensive lineman Javion Cohen.

According to PFF writer Thomas Valentine, Cohen is the one undrafted free agent to watch in Cleveland this offseason.

The writer – who covered one player on all 32 NFL teams – noted that the Browns “have a habit” of drafting or signing young offensive linemen and developing those into quality NFL players.

With such a strong record of developing linemen, Cohen signed with the right team according to Valentine.

It’s the second time this month that Cohen has been named to a list of undrafted free agents that are expected to push for roster spots.

NFL analyst Ryan Fowler named Cohen to his list of players who can make the final 53-man roster.

In 2023, Cohen posted a 75.8 pass-blocking grade with the Hurricanes.

Before transferring to Miami, Cohen played at Alabama for two seasons.

In addition to Cohen, the Browns signed North Dakota State athlete Jalen Sundell as an undrafted free agent this week.

Cleveland has prioritized the lines – both offensive and defensive – under GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Browns took three linemen: second-round draft pick Michael Hall Jr., third-round selection Zak Zinter, and seventh-round choice Jowon Briggs.

Currently, the Browns have 14 offensive linemen on their roster heading into the third phase of the offseason program.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Gives Coy Answer To 1 Player's Rookie Camp Absence
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Coy Answer To 1 Player's Rookie Camp Absence

32 mins ago

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Robert Skimin uses an ATV to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend.

Analyst Teases Cleveland Could Be Part Of Christmas Day Package

59 mins ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

3 Takeaways From Cleveland Rookie Minicamp

13 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Elevate Rookie QB From Try Out To Roster

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

New Browns Draft Pick Shows Off Speed At Minicamp

20 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Video Shows RB Aidan Robbins Immense Size

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Social Media Post Teases Browns Will Host Primetime Game

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Hypes Up Cavaliers During Second-Round Playoff Contest

1 day ago

browns helmets

Browns Veteran Says There Is 'Unfinished Business' This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Assesses Zak Zinter's First Pro Workout

2 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Michael Hall Gives Honest Answer To Working Under Defensive Coach Jim Schwartz

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jowon Briggs Gives Candid Answers As To What Motivates Him

2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Believes Nathaniel Watson Is Cleveland's 'Biggest LB'

2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Brady Breeze #35 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Add Interesting Safety Prospect To Rookie Camp

3 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Browns Reveal 26-Man Roster For Cleveland Rookie Camp

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Javion Cohen #OL10 of Miami-Fl participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Announce 8 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Suggests Jack Conklin's Role This Season Should Be Decided Now

3 days ago

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 24: Trenton Welch #81 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game September 24, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Treyton Welch Ranks As Top Prospect To Watch At Rookie Camp

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst's Early AFC Playoff Prediction Includes Surprise Division Winner

3 days ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13.

Browns Sign Third-Round Draft Choice To Rookie Deal

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Omits Browns' Andrew Berry From Top GM Ranking

4 days ago

NFL Combine

Browns Release Former Seventh-Round Pick

4 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 02: A detail view of the NFL crest and logo is seen in game action during the Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, FL.

Cleveland's Division Title Drought Magnified In Social Media Post

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analysts Hints To Reasons Why Kevin Stefanski's Extension Delayed

4 days ago

Browns Nation