Deshaun Watson Gets Fiancée’s Vocal Support

After three years, the Cleveland Browns are moving on without quarterback Deshaun Watson as the presumed leader of the team’s offense.

Watson suffered a setback during his Achilles recovery in January, and the Browns revealed that he could miss the majority of the upcoming season.

The quarterback had limited support after playing portions of the past three seasons, and much of that has seemingly eroded following his latest injury.

Still, Watson can count on one supporter to have his back: fiancée Jilly Anais.

Anais recently took to Instagram to share her inspirational message for Watson, noting her feelings for her future husband.

“I count you as a privilege.. This love is so ideal, I’m honored to be in it!” Anais said.

Watson and Anais have been romantically linked since the quarterback’s time in Houston.

After dating for several years, Anais shared that Watson proposed to her earlier in 2025.

Anais has stood by Watson despite off-the-field allegations against Watson, issues that resulted in Watson missing over a year of action.

The Texans traded Watson to Cleveland in 2022, hoping to have secured the quarterback of the future.

Instead, Watson has been anything but spectacular over the 19 games he’s played for the Browns.

He’s just 9-10 as a starter for Cleveland, throwing for just over 3,000 in three-plus seasons.

With Watson sidelined for much of the year, the Browns brought in multiple quarterbacks to compete for playing time.

In addition to re-signing Joe Flacco, the Browns inked a deal with Kenny Pickett while also drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel this season.

