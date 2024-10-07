Kevin Stefanski Doesn’t Mince Words When Assessing Blame After Commanders Loss

The Cleveland Browns looked bad in their latest performance, dropping their record to 1-4 on the year with a 34-13 drubbing by the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland had multiple chances to make the game close as the team caused two turnovers on defense and held the Commanders to seven points in the first quarter.

Still, the Browns fell apart offensively throughout the game, accumulating just 53 total yards in the first half as the Commanders raced out to a 24-3 halftime lead.

The Browns’ only sustained drive was in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided as Cleveland marched down the field to score its lone touchdown.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski did not mince words about who should be blamed for this loss.

Analyst Zac Jackson shared Stefanski’s thoughts on X as the head coach pointed the finger at himself.

“Start with me,” Stefanski said, adding, “Single me out. I need to get it fixed.”

Stefanski: Start with me. Single me out. I need to get it fixed. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 6, 2024

The Browns gave their worst offensive and defensive performances of the season as the Browns amassed just 212 offensive yards while the team surrendered 434 total yards to the Commanders.

Washington’s 34-point outburst – its third consecutive game scoring at least that many points – was the highest total Cleveland has allowed all season, too.

Fans and analysts are clamoring for changes to be made this season, especially to an offense that has been offensive to watch play this season.

On the final drive of the game, Cleveland converted its first third-down play of the game, snapping a streak of 22 consecutive third-down conversions the team had failed to pick up.

