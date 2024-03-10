Deshaun Watson Has Clear Message For Jerry Jeudy Trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has gotten his wish of adding another top-notch wide receiver to the roster.

Just yesterday, the Browns pulled off a trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, a former star wide receiver at the University of Alabama, joins Amari Cooper as the top two wideouts for the Browns, giving Watson two former first-round draft picks to throw the ball to.

On Saturday, Watson took to Twitter to share a subtle but clear message about his feelings about the trade (via Deshaun Watson on Twitter).

Watson posting a bullseye emoji in response to Jeudy’s bow and arrow celebration could mean several things, all of which are good.

First, he could be saying the Browns hit the mark perfectly in their trade for Jeudy.

Watson might also be implying that he intends to hit his new target with a few bullseyes of his own.

Whatever Watson’s true meaning is, he’s clearly happy about adding Jeudy to the team, as it gives him a third legitimate pass-catcher in addition to Cooper and tight end David Njoku.

It also gives Jeudy a fresh start and the chance to show what he’s truly capable of now that he has a Pro Bowl quarterback throwing him the ball.

He’s coming off a fairly mediocre year where he had 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

To date, his career highs are 67 catches, 972 yards, and six touchdowns.

However, much of Jeudy’s struggles have been attributed to mediocre quarterback play and bad coaching, both of which should be addressed by his move to the Browns.