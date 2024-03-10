Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Has Clear Message For Jerry Jeudy Trade

Deshaun Watson Has Clear Message For Jerry Jeudy Trade

By

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has gotten his wish of adding another top-notch wide receiver to the roster.

Just yesterday, the Browns pulled off a trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy, a former star wide receiver at the University of Alabama, joins Amari Cooper as the top two wideouts for the Browns, giving Watson two former first-round draft picks to throw the ball to.

On Saturday, Watson took to Twitter to share a subtle but clear message about his feelings about the trade (via Deshaun Watson on Twitter).

Watson posting a bullseye emoji in response to Jeudy’s bow and arrow celebration could mean several things, all of which are good.

First, he could be saying the Browns hit the mark perfectly in their trade for Jeudy.

Watson might also be implying that he intends to hit his new target with a few bullseyes of his own.

Whatever Watson’s true meaning is, he’s clearly happy about adding Jeudy to the team, as it gives him a third legitimate pass-catcher in addition to Cooper and tight end David Njoku.

It also gives Jeudy a fresh start and the chance to show what he’s truly capable of now that he has a Pro Bowl quarterback throwing him the ball.

He’s coming off a fairly mediocre year where he had 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

To date, his career highs are 67 catches, 972 yards, and six touchdowns.

However, much of Jeudy’s struggles have been attributed to mediocre quarterback play and bad coaching, both of which should be addressed by his move to the Browns.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Has 3 Word Reaction To Browns Trade

29 mins ago

Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter

Analyst Thinks Browns Will Make A Splash For Top Defender

44 mins ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Highlights How Browns Have Built Stacked WR Room

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Reportedly Trading For Star WR

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Browns Could Sign 2 Top Defenders This Offseason

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Player Explains How Browns Can Help Deshaun Watson

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Not Awarded Special Type Of Draft Pick In 2024

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Earns Major PFF Honor For 2023 Season

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Trade Notable Defender

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

NFC Team Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Greg Newsome

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams

Analyst Has Clear Message About Potential Mike Williams Trade

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Has Honest Prediction About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Notable TV Host Says 1 Browns Player Won't Want Joe Flacco Back in 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns Re-signing Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Names Best Tag-Team Partner For Myles Garrett In Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises AFC East Coach Over Use Of Motion

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

4 days ago

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

4 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Links Elite Defender To The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Names 3 Veteran WRs That 'Make Sense' For The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names The Best Backup QB Option For The Browns

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Makes Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco's Agent Reveals QB's Preference This Offseason

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy Has 3 Word Reaction To Browns Trade

No more pages to load