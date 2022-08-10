Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone

For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo.

Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him.

That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf.

However, the decision is not yet final because the league appealed Robinson’s recommendation.

They are pushing for an indefinite suspension which means that Watson will be out for at least the 2022 season if granted.

The decision now rests on the third party that Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed.

Despite the appeal, Browns fans hope that the original verdict sticks.

If not, they hope that Watson’s suspension will be lengthened by only a few games.

That way, he can return to the field and hopefully lead the team to a postseason appearance.

If he does play again in 2022, he could go up the ranks in one statistic, as Brad Stainbrook shared.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is tied with #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for the 2nd highest career passer rating at 104.5 in NFL history. Only Patrick Mahomes has a better rating. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 8, 2022

Watson On Target On The Field

A higher passer rating means that the quarterback is doing well in a game.

Watson has done well throughout his career with two seasons of at least 4,000 yards.

In his Pro Bowl season with the Houston Texans, he had 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions for a rating of 112.4.

Watson has a passer rating of at least 103 in the three seasons he played.

In the only season that he didn’t reach that mark, he still had a 98 passer rating.

He also averages 8.3 yards per completion and has completed 67.8 percent of his passes.

The former Clemson standout also has 127 career touchdowns, including 19 touchdown scores.