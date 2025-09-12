Browns Nation

Friday, September 12, 2025
Deshaun Watson Hints He’s Close To Return In Latest Video

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the NFL’s most confusing and crowded quarterback room this offseason as Joe Flacco beat out Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders in a four-man competition to win the starting job.

Tyler Huntley and Bailey Zappe both entered the mix at one point as well, but just when things had started to gain a sense of clarity, another quarterback is looking ready to enter the mix.

In a new video shared by Quincy Avery, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks recovered from his twice-torn Achilles tendon and was seen making throws from the pocket with relative ease.

We haven’t seen him run, but this is a sign that his return could be coming right around the corner.

What this means for the Browns is uncertain, as the team has restructured Watson’s contract already but still doesn’t have an easy out yet.

The overwhelming sentiment was that the Browns were completely done with Watson when owner Jimmy Haslam called the trade a mistake, so if Watson is intent on playing again, it might wind up being somewhere else.

Cleveland has to figure out if either Gabriel or Sanders can be a potential franchise QB ahead of next year’s draft class, since the Browns have two first-round picks in a loaded QB class.

With all the names in the mix to start at quarterback for the Browns this year, Watson’s wasn’t one of them, as it didn’t appear likely he’d even be healthy enough to make it a conversation.

He appears to be ahead of schedule, and if he keeps progressing, the Browns could have an awkward situation on their hands in a few weeks.

Browns Nation