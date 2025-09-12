Insider Turns Heads With Wild Browns Claim About Upcoming Games

The Cleveland Browns fought hard in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they were unable to get the victory and head into a tough Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens staring at the possibility of beginning 0-2.

It would not be an ideal start for what many are hoping will be a solid turnaround compared to last year, but one insider recently turned heads when he made an honest claim about the team’s outlook this season.

ESPN’s Tony Grossi said on Friday morning that if the only wins the Browns get this season are against the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’d sign up for it.

“In a second I would take that. You’re getting, in my opinion, LaNorris Sellers, but to spoil this weekend in Baltimore and then to beat Pittsburgh for the first time in 21 years, that would do it for me.”

How would you feel if the Browns only wins this season were Sunday at the Ravens and at the Steelers? @TonyGrossi would sign up for it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/P1B8iL9oo1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 12, 2025

Aside from the 2020 AFC Wild Card game, the Browns have not won a game in Pittsburgh since 2003, which is unfathomable considering they play there every year.

A 2-15 season would likely get the Browns the first overall pick in what is projected to be a loaded quarterback class, and as Grossi mentioned, South Carolina Heisman candidate LaNorris Sellers could be that guy, as could Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, or Drew Allar.

It’s much too early to start thinking about next year’s draft, especially after the Browns showed so much promise in Week 1.

Both sides of the ball have been spicy in the media leading up to the Ravens game, so it’s clear the Browns aren’t of the same mindset as Grossi is.

They’re heading to Baltimore with their heads held high, and we’ll see if they can pull off a major upset on Sunday to drop the Ravens to 0-2.

NEXT:

Jim Schwartz Speaks Out About Ravens' 30th Anniversary Celebration