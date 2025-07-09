Deshaun Watson’s Wedding Band Turns Heads With Stunning Price Tag

Deshaun Watson’s wedding to Jilly Anais may be in the rearview, but the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it.

While the couple exchanged vows in an intimate Miami ceremony, recent revelations about their wedding jewelry have left fans stunned by the sheer extravagance of their commitment symbols.

“Deshaun Watson’s Wedding Band Worth Up to $1.3 Million, Over 34 Carats of Diamonds,” TMZ shared on X.

The dazzling details behind their luxurious wedding bands reveal nothing short of spectacular craftsmanship.

Watson’s ring reportedly carries a price tag of nearly $1.3 million, featuring more than 34 carats of white diamonds imported directly from Germany.

His new bride’s ring matches the impressive standard, containing around 16 carats with a value approaching $650,000.

Both pieces were created by acclaimed jeweler Vikar Ahmed, who provided the exclusive details to TMZ.

Watson and Anais officially tied the knot after nearly six years of dating, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

The couple weathered considerable challenges over the years before reaching this moment.

They chose to forgo traditional wedding party arrangements, instead selecting a more personal approach by having each of their brothers stand beside them during the ceremony.

Following their Miami celebration, the newlyweds embarked on a European honeymoon, traveling to the South of France before reportedly making their way to Monaco.

However, honeymoon bliss will soon transition into football preparation mode.

Watson faces an expected return to the Browns organization as the 2025 season approaches, though he will likely begin the campaign on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list due to an Achilles injury sustained last season.

After undergoing surgery in January to repair the torn tendon, Watson will miss a significant portion of the upcoming season while continuing his recovery process.

