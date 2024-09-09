Browns Nation

Monday, September 9, 2024
Deshaun Watson Is Facing A New Lawsuit

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns has been rocky, and it started off with an 11-game suspension in 2022 handed down from the NFL due to the dozens of lawsuits he faced stemming from sexual misconduct allegations.

Since returning to the field, he hasn’t exactly resembled the electrifying player he had been while with the Houston Texans when he made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons.

Now, Watson is facing a new lawsuit that is accusing him of both sexual assault and battery back in October 2020.

There are details about the incident in question, which occurred during a dinner date at the victim’s apartment.

Right after he was traded to the Browns two years ago, the team gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, which was the largest deal in NFL history at the time.

Not too long ago, Watson led the league in passing yards during the 2020 season and was one of its best young quarterbacks, but that is starting to seem like ancient history now.

On Sunday, he threw for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and managed to complete just 24 of 45 pass attempts as Cleveland lost 33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Some fans are now starting to speculate that Watson could either get benched in the near future or that ownership could even find a way to get out of the 28-year-old’s contract.

Robert Marvi
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

