Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

Deshaun Watson hasn’t been in Cleveland for too long, but he wants to make sure his stay in Ohio is as long and successful as possible.

That’s why, according to Mary Cay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Clemson product is willing to restructure his contract to help the team get under the salary cap before the deadline, so the team can make the moves they need to stay competitive.

Browns GM Andrew Berry had already hinted at the possibility of restructuring the deal during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As we stand now, the Browns are nearly $13.5 million over the cap, meaning they’re likely to lower Watson’s massive $54.9 cap hit for the upcoming season by giving him a bonus up-front.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is "open to restructuring his contract" to help the team sign quality veterans, per @MaryKayCabot Watson is currently set to make a very high $54,993,000 every year for the next four seasons. pic.twitter.com/uY9ZHtMwPw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2023

His five-year contract with the Browns is fully guaranteed, so the Browns would still have to give him all that money.

Watson reportedly wants the Browns to be aggressive in free agency, and fellow stars Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper could also look to alter their deals in an attempt to help the team with that regard.

The Browns currently need to replace John Johnson III and add another threat to the passing game opposite Cooper, not to mention they also need to find someone who could fill in for Jadeveon Clowney.

Of course, they will face some steep competition as every other team in the AFC North is also looking to get better ahead of a complicated season, which is why this money-saving move could be the key to the Browns’ offseason success in the next few months.