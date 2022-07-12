Deshaun Watson Makes ESPN’s Top 10 QB Ranking List

The league has so much respect for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson that he is still considered a threat even if he hasn’t played for one season.

Typically, it would be difficult for a player to bounce back from such a long absence.

However, NFL players, scouts, coaches, and executives think that he will return to his Pro Bowl form once he takes the field again.

In the 2022 NFL QB Rankings #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is ranked 9th. pic.twitter.com/xlKfnLdDJE — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) July 11, 2022

In a recent poll done by the NFL, Watson is ranked the ninth-best quarterback among everyone involved in the league.

Topping the list is reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and after him is Patrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow round up the top five.

Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson come before Watson while Dak Prescott closes the top ten.

If this result sticks, then the Browns are in for a treat once Watson is cleared to play.

However, his status is still on the rocks due to ongoing litigation regarding his suspension.

Will Watson Take The Field In 2022?

It’s the biggest question that is lingering through the minds of Browns fans.

Well, the answer depends on what former federal judge Sue Robinson recommends.

She could either push for the indefinite suspension that the NFL wants or the reduced sanction that the Players Association and Jeffrey Kessler are fighting for.

The ruling might be revealed before or during training camp because Robinson will take her time in reviewing the merits presented by both sides.

If Robinson goes with the NFL’s argument, Watson will miss the entire 2022 and possibly parts of the 2023 seasons.

Watson’s camp could appeal this decision before the season starts.

But if Robinson sees merit in Kessler’s precedent-based arguments, Watson could be suspended for a few games or not serve any suspension at all.