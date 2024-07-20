Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Promise In Viral Video

When Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson held his second annual 7-on-7 high school tournament this week, the athlete was presented with a gift from the Glenville Tarblooders, a program that claimed their second consecutive state championship last year.

The Tarblooders presented Watson a state championship ring when the team met with the quarterback, an exchange WEWS reporter Camryn Justice caught on camera.

What was lost in the video Justice shared on Twitter was a comment that typically makes headlines throughout the NFL world as Watson made a Super Bowl promise to the Glenville student-athletes to return the ring exchange gesture next year.

“I’m going to get you all one from that Super Bowl in New Orleans,” Watson said, smiling throughout his comments in the viral video.

With Watson’s back to the camera, the audio from the video is hard to pick up in full.

Still, the comments garnered an immediate reaction from the young athletes gathered around him as they approved his offer.

“We need two rings by the end of the year then,” Watson said as he smiled and turned back to the camera.

Although the comments were made in gest to a group of teenagers, the Browns do have Super Bowl aspirations this season.

Watson played in only six contests last season as he suffered a fractured bone in his throwing shoulder.

The Browns switched their offensive coordinators during the offseason, bringing in Ken Dorsey to install an offense similar to the one the Houston Texans employed when Watson was an elite athlete.

