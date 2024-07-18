Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About Nick Chubb

The burning questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns this offseason have all been directed at the team’s stars.

Will the Browns re-sign wide receiver Amari Cooper after the athlete staged a holdout from the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp last month?

Can Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb become elite players after both suffered season-ending injuries in 2023?

While Watson has returned to the field, partially answering the question as to when fans can expect to see him return to the field this season, Chubb remained on the sidelines during the team’s offseason workouts.

Despite not having a definitive timeline as to when Chubb will return, Watson – who hosted a 7-on-7 high school tournament Wednesday – does not doubt the running back and sent a clear message about his backfield teammate during a media session at his event.

“If you have any doubt in Chubb, I think you’re supporting the wrong organization,” Watson said in a video analyst Camryn Justice shared on Twitter.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he's seen the videos of Nick Chubb squatting 500+ pounds—but it doesn't surprise him. "No one on our team ever doubted Chubb. If you have any doubt in Chubb I think you're supporting the wrong organization." pic.twitter.com/0OL3EbcKd9 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 17, 2024

Watson added that none of his teammates have any doubt about the four-time Pro Bowl running back, adding that the team’s culture is “where it needs to be; it’s going in the right direction.”

He further said that the team would not “accept any negative energy,” pointing out that his teammates have been firm believers in what Chubb would do to make his return to the field sooner rather than later.

The quarterback added that he and the coaches are “all positive” and have set their expectations for a positive energy atmosphere this season.

Watson and his fellow teammates report to training camp on July 23 to begin the 2024 regular season.

