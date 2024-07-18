Myles Garrett Ranks As Best Defender In Top 100 Athlete List

The preseason accolades continue pouring in for the Cleveland Browns.

Multiple athletes have been recognized in a bevy of Top 10 and Top 100 lists this offseason, showing that analysts across the country are paying attention to the Browns after the team made a surprise run to the playoffs in 2023.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this preseason love is defensive end Myles Garrett as the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is being recognized for his menacing field presence.

Pro Football Network recognized the 6-foot-4 defender recently as the organization shared on Twitter that Garrett was the No. 2 ranked athlete in the NFL heading into the 2024 regular season.

The 🔟 best #NFL players heading into 2024 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PjkvSygOxm — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) July 16, 2024

Garrett was the top defensive player as only Patrick Mahomes – a three-time Super Bowl champion – ranked above him.

Following Garrett was AFC North rival quarterback Lamar Jackson and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rounded out the top five of Pro Football Network’s list.

The Browns drafted Garrett as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since arriving in Cleveland, Garrett has been a problem for opposing offenses.

For the past six seasons, the 6-foot-4 athlete has recorded double-figure sack totals, finishing the 2023 season with 14 total sacks.

Additionally, Garrett recorded 42 tackles, 30 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery in 2023.

The five-time Pro Bowler is primed for another big season as the Browns have surrounded him on the defensive line with talented veterans and intriguing younger athletes, forcing opposing offenses to block the entire line.

