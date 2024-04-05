Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message About New Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns already had a backup quarterback, but they wanted to go in a different direction.

As great as Joe Flacco was for them last season, they felt like they had to pivot, and they went after Jameis Winston instead.

With that in mind, Deshaun Watson recently raved about how great it was for the team to have such a talented guy in the locker room, praising Winston as a former No. 1 pick and talking about how important it could be to have a proven veteran who brings so much energy to the table (via Camryn Justice on Twitter).

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he's excited to work with Jameis Winston. "Being able to have him, former No. 1 pick, being around so many great quarterbacks and I just need that energy and want that energy around me." pic.twitter.com/OAfftj2hFx — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 4, 2024

Some speculated that the Browns chose to go after Winston over Flacco because they didn’t want Flacco to be a distraction for Watson, as the fans and the media could’ve started pushing for him to take his job if he struggled early.

Whether that’s the case or not is not currently up for debate, but it’s a fact that Winston is a better fit for what they want to do on offense.

The Browns clearly favor mobile and athletic quarterbacks, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tyler Huntley, or even P.J. Walker last season.

Despite his well-documented struggles, Winston is one of the best backups any team could have, talent-wise.

Still, perhaps the best trait the Browns could ask for their new backup quarterback is that Winston is always going to have a team-first mentality and will root for whoever’s in front of him, and that kind of unwavering support is what a guy like Watson needs at this point in his career.

