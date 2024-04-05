Browns Nation

Friday, April 5, 2024
Former Browns Top Pick Recalls Big Reaction To Being Drafted By Cleveland

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor
Phil Taylor (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

 

Nowadays, the Cleveland Browns have become a fun team to watch, and some might even say a solid destination for free agents.

Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have gone to great lengths to turn the culture around, and this team looks just a piece away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Notably, that hasn’t always been the case.

Cleveland was mostly a bottom-feeding franchise for years, and it was safe to say that it wasn’t the preferred destination for many players, not even in the NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, that wasn’t the case with former Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor.

In his latest appearance on “The Hanford Dixon Show”, the former defender admitted that he was actually quite happy about becoming a Cleveland Brown (via The Hanford Dixon Show on Twitter).

Even though he grew up rooting for the Washington Commanders, he claimed that he always liked the energy and the “dawg” attitude of Cleveland, adding that up to this day, he’s still a dawg.

Taylor’s NFL career didn’t get off to a smooth start, though.

Drafted with the No. 21 pick in 2011, he actually held out for days before signing his contract.

Eventually, he signed his rookie deal, and it didn’t take long before he made an impact in Cleveland

He was selected to the Pro Football Weekly All-Rookie team in 2011 after logging 59 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble.

Unfortunately, his production took a significant dip in the following seasons, leading to his release in 2015.

Overall, in four years, he started 42 games, logging 69 tackles and seven sacks.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation