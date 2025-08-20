Myles Garrett Gushes About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns will roll the dice on Joe Flacco.

The veteran beat Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job.

But even though that competition wasn’t necessarily tough, his teammates have plenty of confidence in him.

Notably, that includes Myles Garrett.

When asked about his “new” quarterback, the former Defensive Player of the Year gushed about his experience and what he can bring to the table as a proven veteran.

“He has that game experience and he’s shown that composure for years now. We’re glad to have him on our side,” Garrett said.

Myles is rocking with Joe 🤝 pic.twitter.com/liCfTDF8jq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 20, 2025

Flacco went from foe to friend in Cleveland just two years ago.

He made the people believe again, putting the team on his shoulders to carry them to an unlikely playoff berth.

Things didn’t work out as expected, and the team may have made a big mistake by letting him go.

Now, two years later, it’s hard to believe he’s going to bring the same type of performance, given that Father Time spares no victims and aging players fall from grace quickly.

Still, he’s going to give the team the best chance to compete at a high level, at least early in the season when they face a pretty brutal schedule.

He’s familiar with Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and his well-proven chemistry with David Njoku may have also played a role in the Browns’ decision to go with him.

More importantly, he seems to have everybody’s ear in the locker room, and hopefully, he will make the team rally behind him like he did when he took the reins of the offense midway through the season.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What He's Hearing About Kenny Pickett's Future