Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Shares Notable Update Amid Injury Recovery

Deshaun Watson Shares Notable Update Amid Injury Recovery

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry showed a willingness to invest heavily in backup quarterbacks.

One of his first acts as Cleveland Browns GM was to make Case Keenum the best-paid backup in the NFL.

When he signed former starter Jacoby Brissett, Berry knew he would start some games as a temporary fill-in for 2022, but Berry’s last-minute trade of Josh Dobbs might have been his biggest error the following season.

Deshaun Watson’s latest Instagram post tries to ease some minds about 2024, as shared by Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter.

Cleveland’s injured starting quarterback offered three simple words to his social media followers.

“Back at it” is printed at the bottom of a photo of a UCLA practice field.

That would put him back in California, where Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired his damaged shoulder back in December.

Watson stayed out west for several weeks as ElAttrache supervised the beginnings of a cautious rehabilitation.

From the beginning, the doctor and the player predicted Watson would be 100 percent before training camp.

Cleveland’s franchise passer only finished five games in 2023, but his last appearance was almost miraculous.

Watson led the Browns to an exciting comeback victory over the Ravens in Week 10.

It would be Baltimore’s final loss until the AFC Championship game against the eventual Super Bowl Champions.

After the game, the team shocked fans, announcing the seriousness of Watson’s injury and the end of his season.

Watson’s post acknowledges progress, but it notably does not show him running or throwing, and Berry will likely remember to sign a viable backup for 2024 regardless of Watson’s recovery.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Tony Grossi Makes a Prediction About Joe Flacco's Future

19 mins ago

Cleveland Browns

Browns Send Strong Message For 2024 NFL Season

49 mins ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry Could Make Browns History With Potential Extensions

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey's Firing In Buffalo

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Fans React To Jarvis Landry's Recent Comments

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' Complex Season

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

2 days ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

49ers Defender Points Out Notable Changes For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Hilarious Response To NFL Honors Mistake

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Sends A Message To Every Browns Winner At NFL Honors

3 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

3 days ago

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

4 days ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

4 days ago

New England Patriots helmet

Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

4 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

5 days ago

Tony Grossi Makes a Prediction About Joe Flacco's Future

No more pages to load