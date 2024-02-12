Tony Grossi Makes a Prediction About Joe Flacco’s Future

Joe Flacco owns an outsized piece of the Cleveland Browns history after just six games in 2023.

That small stint was enough to earn an NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award and become a team legend.

It wasn’t just that he won a bunch of games, but how he won them.

Flacco introduced the vertical passing attack Browns fans have yearned for over the years.

But if fans want to see Flacco in orange and brown again, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi thinks they’ll be disappointed (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

.@TonyGrossi doesn't think that Joe Flacco will be back with the Browns next season… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/dTGzzAZLMA — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 12, 2024

Grossi told ESPN Cleveland’s “The Land on Demand” crew he believes Flacco will find a better job.

Furthermore, he thinks the Browns leadership will breathe a sigh of relief when that happens.

The longtime Browns insider thinks some team will offer Cleveland’s 2023 savior a bigger role.

Grossi figures that with eight head coaching changes, someone will push for Flacco as a bridge quarterback.

Carrying a clipboard for the Deshaun Watson-led offense will not appeal to Flacco as much as a chance to start.

That doesn’t always work out, as Jacoby Brissett learned in Washington last season.

Fans might predict Watson will miss some games in 2024, but that is not consistent with his history.

Before the 2023 season, Watson never missed an NFL game because of injury.

With strong support from the fans, Grossi also believes Kevin Stefanski and others aren’t keen on Flacco as a backup.

He wonders how many subpar performances it would take for a quarterback controversy to erupt.

Flacco will become an unrestricted free agent in March.