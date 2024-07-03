PFF Gives Interesting Rank To Browns Secondary

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns announced the team had picked up Greg Newsome II’s fifth-year option, ensuring that the organization could keep the trio of Newsome, M.J. Emerson, and Denzel Ward together for the next two seasons.

With three cornerbacks who rank highly in one-on-one coverage opportunities, it’s easy to see why the Browns are considered among the best in the NFL at this position.

A new source recognized the trio in their rankings of the top secondaries in the league, but the group had an interesting ranking from the organization.

PFF shared the rankings from John Kosko on Twitter, putting the Browns as the sixth-best group in the NFL for the 2024 season.

PFF selected the New York Jets as the best secondary, followed by the 49ers, Bills, Ravens, and Dolphins.

Earlier this offseason, PFF named Ward among the top 10 cornerbacks in the league.

The veteran cornerback has been with the Browns after the organization selected him with the fourth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In six seasons, Ward has played in 79 contests and has 15 interceptions along with 76 pass deflections to back up that lofty assessment.

Newsome was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Browns as the 26th overall pick.

In three seasons, Newsome has played in 41 games and recorded 29 pass deflections and two interceptions.

Emerson is the newest member of the bunch as the Browns selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The third-year player has 29 pass deflections and four interceptions in 33 games thus far.

