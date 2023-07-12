Deshaun Watson Speaks On His Chemistry With Amari Cooper

Despite what the national media may be saying, the Cleveland Browns appear to have an excellent chance of making the playoffs this coming NFL season.

Deshaun Watson should return to form with a full offseason and training camp preceding a full regular season at quarterback, and the team has a nice cast of playmakers on offense, including four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Watson says his chemistry with Cooper has been “tight” and that the two have been hanging out and looking to make that chemistry even better, according to Fred Greetham.

#Browns Deshaun Watson said he and Amari Cooper have been working on their chemistry in recent days. pic.twitter.com/XAByWhA5DS — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 11, 2023

Cooper was Cleveland’s other big acquisition last offseason, but he was overshadowed by the arrival of Watson, which occurred amidst many complaints that the QB was a bad influence and role model.

He had been facing dozens of sexual misconduct lawsuits and he ended up being suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season as a result.

That suspension torpedoed the Browns’ year and resulted in them finishing just 7-10.

Cooper still had a fine year with 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and he could see a bump in those numbers this coming season.

He will also have some help at wideout with the addition of Elijah Moore, who is considered a speed threat that can stretch the field vertically.

The biggest changes Cleveland made this offseason came on the defensive side of the football, which included the acquisitions of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

Along with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, they should help the team improve what was a porous defense in 2022 and take some pressure off Watson and Cooper.