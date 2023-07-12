Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Speaks On His Chemistry With Amari Cooper

By

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Despite what the national media may be saying, the Cleveland Browns appear to have an excellent chance of making the playoffs this coming NFL season.

Deshaun Watson should return to form with a full offseason and training camp preceding a full regular season at quarterback, and the team has a nice cast of playmakers on offense, including four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Watson says his chemistry with Cooper has been “tight” and that the two have been hanging out and looking to make that chemistry even better, according to Fred Greetham.

Cooper was Cleveland’s other big acquisition last offseason, but he was overshadowed by the arrival of Watson, which occurred amidst many complaints that the QB was a bad influence and role model.

He had been facing dozens of sexual misconduct lawsuits and he ended up being suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season as a result.

That suspension torpedoed the Browns’ year and resulted in them finishing just 7-10.

Cooper still had a fine year with 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and he could see a bump in those numbers this coming season.

He will also have some help at wideout with the addition of Elijah Moore, who is considered a speed threat that can stretch the field vertically.

The biggest changes Cleveland made this offseason came on the defensive side of the football, which included the acquisitions of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

Along with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, they should help the team improve what was a porous defense in 2022 and take some pressure off Watson and Cooper.

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

