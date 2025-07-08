Browns Nation

Monday, July 7, 2025
Deshaun Watson Spending Honeymoon On $50 Million Yacht

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson is experiencing the perfect blend of luxury and love as he celebrates his recent marriage.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback exchanged vows with model and influencer Jilly Anais during a yacht ceremony off Miami’s coast on July 3, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his personal life.

The newlyweds have taken their celebration to the Mediterranean, where they’re currently enjoying their honeymoon aboard a superyacht.

“Browns star QB Deshaun Watson and his new wife Jilly Anais are enjoying their honeymoon on a $50 Million+ yacht in Monaco,” Dov Kleiman wrote on X.

The social media content, including several Instagram stories posted by Anais, provides fans with an intimate look at their luxurious trip.

The honeymoon features ocean views, designer swimwear and diamond wedding bands that reportedly cost more than $1.5 million combined.

Their love story reportedly began when Watson was playing for the Houston Texans, the team that brought him into the league in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He met Anais at a game in Los Angeles, where she caught his attention.

Watson’s romantic getaway comes just weeks before Browns training camp begins.

While questions remain about his recovery from an Achilles injury, his personal life is flourishing.

The quarterback’s fully guaranteed contract certainly enables such luxury, but the emotional reset may prove most valuable as he prepares for a crucial season for Cleveland.

Browns Nation