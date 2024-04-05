Deshaun Watson Spent Quality Time With Fans On Thursday

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson keeps working on his recovery.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean the Clemson product can’t spare some time to hang out with his fans.

As reported by Camryn Justice of WEWS on Twitter, Watson attended the grand opening of Lefty’s Cheesesteak, a restaurant he supports, in University Heights.

Today, a large turnout attended the grand opening of Lefty's Cheesesteak—a restaurant backed by #Browns QB Deshaun Watson—in University Heights. Watson met with fans, gave away prizes, and welcomed the community into the new food spot. pic.twitter.com/ka2vBDaDTv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 4, 2024

Watson reportedly met with fans, gave away prizes, and welcomed the community into the restaurant.

Notably, this is just what he needs right now.

It’s not like it’s his fault, but he has barely been able to play since he was traded, and it seems like the fans are starting to lose their patience with him, especially after watching Joe Flacco dominate and lead the team to the playoffs last season.

We all know what Watson is capable of doing when he’s at his best, and he showed glimpses of being that same player last season before suffering that shoulder injury.

But playing 12 games in two years isn’t good enough, especially given how erratic he was at times.

Now, working with new Cleveland offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and getting another full offseason under his belt, the expectation is that Watson is going to be able to get back to basics and be closer to the player he was prior to the trade and his long layoff.

Getting closer to the community and spending some time with the fans will help reset the clock and put him on some people’s good side.

Still, at the end of the day, it’ll all go down to what he does on the field.

