Reporter Makes Strong Case For Kevin Stefanski To Remain Browns Play-Caller

The Cleveland Browns offense could and should look much better — or at least different — next season.

Alex Van Pelt is no longer in town, and the expectation is that Ken Dorsey will take Cleveland’s offense into the 21st century.

Dorsey’s work with quarterbacks and as a play designer precedes him, and there are reasons to be excited about that.

Nonetheless, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to reveal whether he’s going to give up play-calling duties, and some fans aren’t thrilled about that.

Nonetheless, Browns analyst Ashley Bastock believes it only makes sense that Stefanski continues to be in charge of play-calling.

She argues that we still haven’t seen what the team’s true offense looks like with Stefanski calling plays for Deshaun Watson, as Nick Chubb was hurt last season, and there was nothing normal about the offense in 2023 (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

That actually makes sense.

Stefanski’s play-calling has always been his bread and butter, and Dorsey drew plenty of criticism because of his play-calling last season with the Buffalo Bills, up to the point where he was let go midway through the season.

That’s why this could be a match made in heaven.

Dorsey is great at developing quarterbacks and scheming, and Stefanski’s play-calling expertise could hide his flaws in that regard and vice versa.

At the end of the day, it will all hinge on whether Watson can stay healthy and turn back the clock to be the same player he was during his days with the Houston Texans.

Otherwise, whoever is calling the plays will be irrelevant.

