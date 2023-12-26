Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With their dominating 33-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens have won five straight.

The Ravens are now 12-3 overall and in first place in the AFC North.

With two weeks remaining, Baltimore is in a position to have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

In fact, because of their showing against the Niners, many are predicting the Ravens to wind up in the Super Bowl.

The Cleveland Browns might have something to say about that.

Baltimore’s last loss was in Week 10 against the Browns.

During that contest, Cleveland was down by two touchdowns before quarterback Deshaun Watson rallied the troops.

In the second half, Watson was perfect on 14 of 14 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown, per Nick Karns on Twitter.

Not only did Watson throw for a touchdown, but he was successful on a two-point conversion try as well.

His performance ultimately led to a 33-31 win, although that was the last game Watson played as he went on IR on November 15.

Despite not playing in over a month, that makes Watson the last NFL quarterback to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Being perfect, as Watson was in the final two quarters, might be what it takes to defeat Baltimore going forward.

Since losing to Cleveland, the Ravens have humbled each opponent they’ve faced.

Their only close game was a six-point victory over the LA Rams on December 10.

Baltimore’s remaining games are against Miami and Pittsburgh at home while Cleveland hosts the New York Jets on Thursday before traveling to Cincinnati to end the season.

Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

