Deshaun Watson Will Play In Preseason Finale

Fans have eagerly waited to see Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson take the field this preseason to see how the veteran looks in the team’s new-look offense.

After sitting out a home preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers over the weekend, Kevin Stefanski finally revealed when fans would see Watson return to the field.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter confirmed on Twitter that Watson will not play in this weekend’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has decided Watson will play in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the plan for now is to have Deshaun Watson play in preseason finale at Seattle. Will get reps v #Vikings 1st team D this week in Berea but sit preseason game on Saturday — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 12, 2024

In addition to playing against Seattle on August 24, Watson will enjoy some reps against the Minnesota Vikings’ first-team defense during a joint practice the two squads have scheduled for later this week, Ruiter noted.

Watson suffered a season-ending injury during the 2023 season that required extensive rehab for the 28-year-old athlete.

Injuries and off-the-field issues have hampered Watson’s career, limiting the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to only 12 contests over the past three seasons.

Watson has shown off his extensive progress throughout the offseason and training camp as he continues to display good arm strength despite surgery to his throwing shoulder.

When healthy, Watson has been a strong quarterback for the Browns as he owns an 8-4 record during the regular season over the past two years.

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was brought in to help Stefanski install a new-look offense that relies heavily on three- and four-receiver sets this year.

Watson is familiar with the roots of the offense as it is similar to the scheme he operated in for the Houston Texans earlier in his career.

