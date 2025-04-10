Deshaun Watson’s Fiancée Shows Off $2.5 Million Dollar Engagement Ring

The Cleveland Browns have already paid Deshaun Watson over $125 million, according to Spotrac.

That’s not including endorsement deals or investments, and while taxes, legal fees, and living expenses may have driven that number to somewhere close to half, he’s still made more than enough money to go the rest of his life without working another day.

With that being said, he can most definitely afford to spend $2.5 million on an engagement ring.

He recently announced his engagement to lifelong girlfriend Jilly Anais, and she took to Instagram to show off her latest piece of jewelry.

Anais has been with Watson through thick and thin.

She’s been by his side during his legal turmoil, even despite the very delicate nature of the accusations.

She’s also been very supportive of him during the suspension, injuries, and endless backlash he’s gotten over the past four years or so.

The Browns seem to be more than ready to move on from him, with even team owner Jimmy Haslam admitting that trading for him was a ‘swing and miss.’

Whatever the case, they will still have to pay him until the very last penny they owe him, so he might not be worried about the future at all.

